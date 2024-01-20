Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,321 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $40,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $6.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.65. 13,345,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,946,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.