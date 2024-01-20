Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,851,263 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $481,145,000 after purchasing an additional 421,509 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 31,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.35. 23,606,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,092,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

