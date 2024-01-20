Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Reduces Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $366,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

ESGU stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.30. The company had a trading volume of 496,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,913. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.69. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $106.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.