Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,071,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,372 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Cummins worth $244,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.3% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in Cummins by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins stock opened at $229.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.18 and a fifty-two week high of $265.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.64.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.38.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

