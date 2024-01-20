Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 7.2% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $187.93 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.19 and a 52-week high of $193.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.91.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

