Crumly & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Crumly & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of GPI stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.92. 65,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,406. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.44. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.99 and a 12-month high of $310.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.48 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.48 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.