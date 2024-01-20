Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Holdings Lifted by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FBND. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,283,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FBND stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.45. 1,535,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,361. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.56. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $46.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

