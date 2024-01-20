Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 1,972 Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Crumly & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 600.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 199.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 164,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 109,754 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 204,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 103,433 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 140,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 94,893 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,487,000.

Get Capital Group Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMU traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.91. 168,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,838. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.32 and a 12-month high of $27.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.32.

About Capital Group Municipal Income ETF

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.