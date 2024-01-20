Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,009 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 98,554.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,067,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,332,000 after buying an additional 9,058,176 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,591.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,939,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,976,000 after buying an additional 4,647,141 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,598,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,278,063,000 after buying an additional 4,124,642 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 110.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,551,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,861,000 after buying an additional 3,954,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 302.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,865,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,511,000 after buying an additional 3,658,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,575 shares of company stock worth $4,989,141 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

