Novare Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Novare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $68.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.53. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. Research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

