ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 72.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,120 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $11,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 118,109.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,543,516 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $139,536,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 710.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,268 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 288.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,280,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

OKE opened at $70.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.65. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

ONEOK declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OKE. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

