ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC lowered its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML opened at $757.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $714.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $669.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $299.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $771.98.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ASML from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $816.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

