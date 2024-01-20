Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $539,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,066 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.50. 4,138,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,772,449. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.33 and a 200-day moving average of $89.46. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $95.92. The firm has a market cap of $108.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

