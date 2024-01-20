Crumly & Associates Inc. Sells 1,093 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Crumly & Associates Inc. cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,862,804,000 after buying an additional 855,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,607,886,000 after purchasing an additional 363,384 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVS remained flat at $73.22 during trading on Friday. 16,165,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,093,491. The company has a market capitalization of $94.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.36 and its 200-day moving average is $71.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $90.62.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

