Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,941 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,863,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,330,739,000 after purchasing an additional 464,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Duke Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,635,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,652,000 after purchasing an additional 257,665 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Duke Energy by 21.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,725 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,928,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,525,000 after buying an additional 89,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,965,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,574. The firm has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $103.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.84 and a 200-day moving average of $92.02.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

