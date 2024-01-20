PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.

Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.23.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $3.73 on Friday, hitting $65.82. 38,264,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,454,786. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $72.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

