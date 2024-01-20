The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.14. 2,722,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,553. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $111.41 and a twelve month high of $172.51. The firm has a market cap of $99.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,582 shares of company stock worth $19,791,309. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

