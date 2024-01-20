Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Decreased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 516,164 shares of company stock valued at $199,248,209. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA traded up $6.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $436.78. 2,400,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $340.21 and a 1-year high of $437.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $417.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.90.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

