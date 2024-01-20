JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 6,365 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

JNBA Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.9% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,685 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,294,000 after buying an additional 1,078,675 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,862,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,065,000 after purchasing an additional 409,171 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.63. 9,934,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,933,795. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.24.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

