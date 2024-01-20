Cypress Capital Group Has $864,000 Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,277,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE DE opened at $382.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $381.72 and a 200-day moving average of $394.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

