Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,774 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,864 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Target were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $138.16 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.38. The company has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 21st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.62.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

