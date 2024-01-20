3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,760,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,692 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in 3M were worth $164,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $107.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $123.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.33.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on 3M

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.