California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 65,059 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.30% of Synopsys worth $209,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 2.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Synopsys by 23.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $4,484,455.50. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total transaction of $1,731,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares in the company, valued at $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $517.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $329.89 and a fifty-two week high of $573.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $528.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.21.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

