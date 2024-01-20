California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,966,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.62% of WEC Energy Group worth $158,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC stock opened at $80.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.26 and its 200 day moving average is $84.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

