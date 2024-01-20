California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 13,596 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,165,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,596 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.63% of Consolidated Edison worth $185,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $89.86 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.