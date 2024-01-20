California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $178,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,674,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,252,126,000 after acquiring an additional 138,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,276,884,000 after acquiring an additional 135,871 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after acquiring an additional 129,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in BlackRock by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,140,439,000 after buying an additional 255,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $805.36 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $819.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $769.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $709.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

