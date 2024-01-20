Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,907 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.39% of Constellation Brands worth $179,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE STZ opened at $253.95 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $210.15 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 593,130 shares of company stock worth $146,487,062 in the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

