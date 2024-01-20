Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Sells 5,913 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,413 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,913 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,091 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 4.9% during the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 4.0% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,304 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% in the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,416 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on F. BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

