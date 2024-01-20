JNBA Financial Advisors Sells 378 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

JNBA Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.15. 398,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,915. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.21. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

