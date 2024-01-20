Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Lifted by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.3% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.89. 7,605,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,411,489. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.36 and a 52-week high of $119.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $301.27 billion, a PE ratio of 66.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.18 and a 200 day moving average of $106.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.11%.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.65.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

