Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 318,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21,772 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 30,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 970,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,447,000 after purchasing an additional 57,104 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,363,000 after purchasing an additional 18,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,225,850 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.77. The company has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

