Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 2.0 %

QQQ stock traded up $8.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $421.18. 70,325,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,781,696. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $275.71 and a one year high of $421.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $399.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.86.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.