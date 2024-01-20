Islay Capital Management LLC Sells 391 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Islay Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,303 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 1.0% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $140,371,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $186,330,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on COP. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. Susquehanna cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.84.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,702,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,095. The company has a market capitalization of $128.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $127.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.