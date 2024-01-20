Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Gitterman Wealth Management LLC

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Pentair by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 2.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pentair by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Pentair by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Pentair by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pentair from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Pentair Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:PNR traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.36. 1,490,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,318. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,520 shares of company stock worth $541,965 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.