Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,401,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.62% of Xcel Energy worth $194,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on XEL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.82.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $59.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $71.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.24. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.