California Public Employees Retirement System Has $201.40 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,672,720 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,917 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.62% of Electronic Arts worth $201,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 26.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,969 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $137.72 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $143.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $247,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,653.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $1,282,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,827,189.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $247,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,653.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,159 shares of company stock worth $4,256,119 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

