Forbes J M & Co. LLP Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,275,164 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,147,115,000 after buying an additional 169,185 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,842,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 20,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,276,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE UNH opened at $502.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $534.95 and its 200 day moving average is $514.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The stock has a market cap of $464.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

