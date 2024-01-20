California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 52,039 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,607,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,039 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.62% of General Mills worth $230,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 573.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Mizuho dropped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $63.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.42%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

