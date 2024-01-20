Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 989,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 210,801 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Chubb were worth $205,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after buying an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Chubb by 1,476.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 466.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 649,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 535,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $103,101,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb stock opened at $237.31 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.40 and a 12 month high of $238.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.53.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

