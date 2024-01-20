Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Holdings Decreased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP cut its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the second quarter worth about $544,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Elastic by 340.6% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,869 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.9% during the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $120.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.10. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $121.63.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $10,448,419.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,520,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,776,179.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Shay Banon sold 89,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $10,448,419.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,520,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,776,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 6,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.97, for a total value of $796,742.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,312 shares in the company, valued at $18,661,010.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,867 shares of company stock valued at $14,928,615 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

