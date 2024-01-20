Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,505 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,820,000 after acquiring an additional 652,159 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,765,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,711,000 after acquiring an additional 91,465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,888,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $94.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.07. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

