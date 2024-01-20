Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,833,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44,696,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,980,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,974,083,000 after acquiring an additional 321,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,629,852,000 after acquiring an additional 794,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,318,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,044,155,000 after acquiring an additional 297,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,472,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,862,077,000 after acquiring an additional 364,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $238.24 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $256.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.08. The company has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

