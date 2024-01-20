The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,256,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,381 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $277,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNC. State Street Corp increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,127,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,157,151,000 after buying an additional 170,387 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 615.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,623,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,399,000 after purchasing an additional 150,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC opened at $150.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $167.12. The firm has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

