The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Clorox by 214.8% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 26,952 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Clorox by 10.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Clorox by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Clorox by 8.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 30,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in Clorox by 10.7% in the third quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $142.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.15, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.71. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 705.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLX. Raymond James lowered shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.13.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

