Duality Advisers LP Takes Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 46.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 7.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FWRD. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.43.

Forward Air Stock Performance

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $51.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.06. Forward Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $413.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.04 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

About Forward Air

(Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.