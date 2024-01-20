Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 9,206 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 2,202.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.9% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW stock opened at $109.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.77. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.25 and a one year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.56%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

