California Public Employees Retirement System Has $216.93 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,268,672 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,479 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of NIKE worth $216,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $101.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.02. The stock has a market cap of $154.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.55.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

