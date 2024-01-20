Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 432.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,546 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of Cirrus Logic worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 7,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRUS. Loop Capital raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $80.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.89. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $481.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.28 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 7.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

