Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,111 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 65,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.