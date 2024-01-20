54,458 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,458 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 193,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.35.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $55.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 42.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Further Reading

